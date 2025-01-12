Kuwaiti Champion Wins 1St Place In Karting Tournament

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Jan 12 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti champion Abdulaziz Al-Sarraf won first place in the Micro MAX competition in the fifth round of the 2024/2025 Bahrain Rotax MAX Challenge (BRMC) held at Bahrain International Karting Circuit (BIKC).

In a statement by the circuit, Tariq Sufi, who was given a time penalty of 10 seconds by the judges in the same competition, led to his decline to second place, thus promoting Al-Sarraf to first.

Al-Sarraf won with a time of nine minutes and 19 seconds.

The challenge is set to return with its sixth round in January 24, then its final round in February 8 and 21. (end)

