Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 GMT
Date
1/12/2025 7:03:45 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
MANAMA -- Bahrain's Al-Sanabel Orphan Care Society selected His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as the "Honorary Gulf Leadership Personality" for 2024.
KUWAIT -- Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya affirmed Kuwait would go on providing relief and humanitarian assistance to the Syrian people through coordination with international partners and organizations.
RIYADH -- The expanded meeting on Syria expressed its support for a Syrian Political transition process, where Syrian political and social forces are represented, as well as the preservation of Syrian's rights.
MANAMA -- Kuwait's Foreign Minister Assistant for Human Rights Affairs Ambassador Sheikha Jawaher Al-Sabah discussed with Bahraini counterpart Ambassador Arwa Al-Sayid ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries in the field of human rights in general and women issues in particular.
MANAMA -- Kuwaiti champion Abdulaziz Al-Sarraf won first place in the Micro MAX competition in the fifth round of the 2024/2025 Bahrain Rotax MAX Challenge (BRMC) held at Bahrain International Karting Circuit (BIKC). (end) mb
