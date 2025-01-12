Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA -- Bahrain's Al-Sanabel Orphan Care Society selected the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber as the "Honorary Gulf Leadership Personality" for 2024.

KUWAIT -- Kuwait's of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya affirmed Kuwait would go on providing relief and humanitarian assistance to the Syrian people through coordination with international partners and organizations.

RIYADH -- The expanded meeting on Syria expressed its support for a Syrian transition process, where Syrian political and social forces are represented, as well as the preservation of Syrian's rights.

MANAMA -- Kuwait's Foreign Minister Assistant for Human Rights Affairs Ambassador Sheikha Jawaher Al-Sabah discussed with Bahraini counterpart Ambassador Arwa Al-Sayid ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries in the field of human rights in general and women issues in particular.

MANAMA -- Kuwaiti champion Abdulaziz Al-Sarraf won first place in the Micro MAX competition in the fifth round of the 2024/2025 Bahrain Rotax MAX Challenge (BRMC) held at Bahrain International Karting Circuit (BIKC). (end) mb

