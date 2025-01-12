Snowshoe Run Held In Srinagar

The event was organised by the J&K SnowShoe Association to kick off the winter season activities. The association had previously conducted SnowShoe events in Srinagar in 2021, and 2022.

Kashmir youth are taking up of SnowShoe running, which is highly popular in Europe and America. During recent times, Kashmir youth have shined in the SnowShoe running at both National and International level.

Such is enthusiasm among the local Kashmir youth that, athletes thronged from Tangmarg, and other far flung areas to be part of just a normal snowshoe running event on the mountains of Srinagar.

Dr Altaf ur Rehman, J&K SnowShoe Association General Secretary, said it is start of the season and the association has already planned major activities throughout the season before hosting mega National SnowShoe Championship in Sonamarg.

Adil emerged winner in the first run of the season while as Khursheed bagged silver medal and Javed bronze medal. Muzamil Hussain bagged gold medal in second run while as Abrar and Suhail bagged silver and bronze medals respectively.

