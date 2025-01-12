Indian Forces Gun Down Five Maoist Rebels

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Jan 12 (KUNA) -- Indian said on Sunday that five Maoist rebels were killed in an encounter with security forces in Bijapur district of central Indian state of Chhattisgarh.

The Press Trust of India said, quoting Inspector General of Police in Bastar Range Sundarraj P, that the clash took place in the morning in the forest of Bandepara-Koranjed villages under Madded police station, as a joint security team was carrying out an operation against the Maoists.

The operation had started on Saturday based on intelligence inputs about the presence of Maoists in the area. The fire exchange lasted until evening today and bodies of five Maoists, including two women, were recovered from the encounter site along with weapons and explosives, the police said.

Maoist rebels are active in various Indian states, including Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar and Maharashtra. The banned group is waging an armed struggle for decades against the government and its developmental projects in order to establish a communist society toppling the current system, which they call as semi-feudal and semi-colonial. (end)

