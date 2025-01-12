Qatar Hosts Workshop On National Efforts In Conflict Prevention

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Department of International Organisations at the of Foreign Affairs hosted Sunday a on supporting national efforts in conflict prevention.

The three-day event is organised by the Center for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies (CHS), the Swedish Folke Bernadotte Academy, the Joint UN Development Programme (UNDP) - UN Department of and Peacebuilding Affairs (DPPA) Program on Building National Capacities for Conflict Prevention, and the United Nations Development Program.

In this context, HE the Director of the International Organisations Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sheikha Hanouf bint Abdulrahman Al-Thani said that the meeting today comes to participate in purposeful talks on strengthening national efforts to prevent conflicts and sustain peace, in line with the objectives of the Pact for the Future, and the collective commitment to peace and security.

In her opening remarks at the workshop, HE Sheikha Hanouf added that holding this event in the State of Qatar, as a responsible member of the international community, confirms Qatar's deep commitment to conflict prevention and peacebuilding. She noted that the State of Qatar has always been a strong advocate for effective mediation and resolution of conflicts, in addition to its role in strengthening national capacities to prevent conflicts in all their forms.

She indicated that the State of Qatar has witnessed the complexities of regional and global challenges and has realized the importance of its role as a bridge for dialogue and cooperation. She underscored that hosting this workshop reflects the State of Qatar's contribution to promoting peace solutions regionally and globally.

HE Sheikha Hanouf pointed out that the Pact for the Future, which was adopted by member states last September, represents an important step toward a more peaceful and sustainable global system as it emphasizes the importance of adopting a new globally applicable approach under national leadership to prevent conflicts and sustain peace.

She noted that the State of Qatar firmly believes that countries can prevent conflicts and address the underlying causes of instability through constructive participation and shared responsibility. She urged the workshop to focus on ways to support national efforts to prevent conflicts, identify areas that need international support, and explore innovative ways to enhance partnerships between countries, institutions, and organizations.

HE Sheikha Hanouf concluded her remarks by emphasising the State of Qatar's commitment to supporting prevention efforts led by countries, and its aspiration to work towards strengthening collective efforts in building a safer, more peaceful, and just world.

For his part, Director of the Center for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies Dr. Ghassan Elkahlout said that this workshop constitutes a vital platform for exchanging ideas, sharing best practices, and strengthening partnerships that will contribute to formulating sustainable peace strategies, during which they will explore innovative approaches and reflect on the challenges and opportunities that help in strengthening national prevention efforts.

He added that they aspire to contribute together in a meaningful way to the review of the UN peacebuilding architecture for 2025 and align their work with the vision outlined in the Pact for the Future and the GCC vision for regional security. He praised the valuable contributions that the participants will make during the workshop, rich in their experiences drawn from diverse and complex conflict environments, which will enrich these discussions and help pave the way for more comprehensive and effective prevention efforts.

Dr. Elkahlout pointed out the importance of seizing the opportunity of this workshop to affirm the collective commitment to comprehensive peace. He noted that the workshop will not only contribute to enhancing common understanding but also to proposing practical and transformative solutions to prevent conflicts and build peace.

