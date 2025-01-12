Rohit Roy Shares Magic Dieting Advice From John Abraham

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 12 (IANS) Rohit Roy once narrated an interesting incident from the shooting of 'Mumbai Saga', and also shared a great dieting advice from John Abraham.

In an old video, Rohit can be seen talking to Cyrus Broacha on the latter's podcast. He said,“I'll tell you a story about John. We were shooting for 'Mumbai Saga'. Another actor, Shaad Randhawa, he's the owner of Bayroute, an upmarket Mumbai restaurant. Outstanding food, and we were shooting in South Mumbai. So he'd say, 'come, let's call food from Bayroute'. So now Shaad would call a spread. Obviously, if John Abraham has called for Lunch, full kebabs and all, excellent food”.

He further mentioned,“However, John would not touch a single thing and he would make us eat the whole thing. And, he is a vegetarian. So the first day I realised, he wasn't eating. Second day, again the same thing. Then we realised he's calling for the food, feeding us, not eating anything. Then he said, 'Don't worry, you've eaten all this food, don't feel guilty. Tomorrow, don't eat carbs'. And that was the serious advice”.

“So the day you binge, like if today you have indulged in food, tomorrow just avoid carbs for the whole day”, he added.

John is known to be one of the fittest actors in Bollywood, and religiously follows his dieting regimen. Once during a show he revealed that his favourite sweet is Kaju katli. However, he didn't eat Kaju katli for over 30 years after he seriously got into fitness.

The actor is known to harbour deep love for fitness, and bikes, the latter even earned him an overnight stardom with 'Dhoom', the film which changed the face of action genre in Bollywood. John and his Suzuki Hayabusa became an instant rage in the mid 2000s in India.