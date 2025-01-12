Spanish Super Cup Final: Real Madrid And Barcelona Face Off Today
The winner of the Spanish Super Cup will be determined today as
Real Madrid and Barcelona clash in the final match.
Azernews reports that the decisive game will
take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, kicking off at 23:00 Baku
time.
In the tournament's history, Barcelona has claimed the Super Cup
14 times, while real madrid has lifted the trophy 13 times.
Real Madrid out for some clasico payback against Barcelona in
Spanish Super Cup final after their 4-0 defeat back in October. The
minor trophy disputed three thousand miles from Spain will mean
extra cash for the clubs' coffers and gauge how each enters the
second half of the season.
