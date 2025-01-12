Egypt asserts Red Sea security belongs to littoral states

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Egyptian Foreign Badr Abdelatty asserted that the security of the Red Sea is "entirely dependent on the will of its littoral states," rejecting any military or naval presence from non-littoral countries.



Abdelatty made these comments during a press conference in Cairo, which he held alongside his Somali counterpart, Ahmed Madobe Nunow, and Eritrean counterpart, Osman Saleh Mohammed, after a trilateral meeting, as reported by AlQahera news channel.



The foreign ministers discussed plans for similar meetings in Mogadishu and Asmara, as well as preparations for a second presidential summit, following the first held in Eritrea in October 2024.



Abdelatty reaffirmed Egypt’s support for Somalia’s government in its efforts to extend control over the entire nation, strengthen its military, and reject any actions that could undermine the country's unity.



Additionally, he confirmed Egypt’s involvement in the African Union peacekeeping mission in Somalia, which will commence in early 2025, following approval from both the Somali government and the African Union. However, no further details were provided regarding the mission.



MENAFN12012025000045016755ID1109081084