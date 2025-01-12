Kuwait, Saudi Arabia Sign Agreement On Hajj Arrangements

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Jan 12 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Dr. Mohammad Al-Wasmi and Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah signed, Sunday, an agreement to organize the affairs of Kuwaiti pilgrims of this year Hajj (1446 AH-2025).

Speaking to KUNA after the signing, Dr. Al-Wasmi said that the agreement includes contracts for transportation, catering, and accommodation services.

It also mandates full compliance with all general regulations of Hajj in Saudi Arabia, while also ensuring proper awareness for pilgrims regarding the instructions and procedures, he added.

Dr. Al-Wasmi praised Saudi Arabia's efforts in serving pilgrims and visitors of the Holy Mosque in Makkah, highlighting the country's care in developing the Hajj system.

The agreement also emphasized the obligation to educate citizens about the prohibition of performing Hajj without a permit and to prevent unauthorized pilgrims from entering the holy sites, sheltering them, or transporting them in private vehicles.

Several officials attended the signing ceremony alongside and Kuwait's Consul General in Saudi Arabia, Yousef Al-Tunaib, and Diplomatic Attachأ© Saleh Al-Saeed.

On Monday, the fourth edition of the Hajj Conference and Exhibition will be launched in Jeddah organized by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, with the participation of government and private entities and the non-profit sector, under the slogan (The Road to the Nusuk).

The conference, which will be attended by Kuwait's Minister of Awqaf, serves as a comprehensive strategic platform for exchanging expertise and knowledge, will run until January 16. (end)

