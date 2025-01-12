DeSantis criticizes press coverage of California wildfires

(MENAFN) Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has condemned the US for what he views as partisan coverage of natural disasters, specifically the ongoing wildfires in California. The state is grappling with some of the most severe wildfires in years, with reports indicating ten fatalities in Los Angeles County by Friday. leaders have criticized California's leadership, accusing them of mismanaging resources and hindering emergency response efforts due to flawed policy priorities.



On Wednesday, President-elect Donald called for the resignation of Governor Gavin Newsom, citing alleged mismanagement of water reserves. DeSantis confronted the media during a press conference at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence, after a reporter questioned the appropriateness of Trump's remarks. DeSantis responded sharply, accusing the media of creating divisive narratives and claiming that if Newsom were a Republican, the press would have been much more critical.



He drew a parallel to Florida's own media coverage, such as the reporting on the deadly Surfside condominium collapse in 2021, noting that any such incidents would likely be politicized. DeSantis emphasized that elected officials like Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass should also be held accountable for their roles in the crisis, criticizing the media for not scrutinizing them in the same way they would Republicans. Bass, who was criticized for her delayed return from an international trip while the fires raged, has faced particular criticism for underestimating the severity of the disaster.

MENAFN12012025000045015687ID1109081042