Pakistani police intercepts smuggling operation involving weapons, ammunition, narcotics

(MENAFN) The Islamabad successfully averted a significant security threat on Saturday by intercepting a smuggling operation involving weapons, ammunition, and narcotics. Senior Superintendent of Police Islamabad, Arsalan Shahzeb, informed the media that a suspicious vehicle was stopped while attempting to transport the illegal consignment from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to the capital city.



During the operation, one individual was arrested, and a large cache of weapons was seized, including hundreds of pistols of various calibers, advanced automatic rifles with magazines, and thousands of rounds of ammunition. The police also confiscated 150 grams of methamphetamine and 4.45 kilograms of heroin found in the suspect's possession.



Shahzeb stated that the investigation is ongoing, aiming to uncover the networks involved in this smuggling operation. He emphasized that ensuring the safety and security of citizens is the top priority for the police, and all necessary measures will be taken to prevent criminal activities in Islamabad.



The Islamabad police reiterated their commitment to maintaining peace in the city and warned that miscreants would not be allowed to disrupt the safety and stability of the region. The successful operation reflects the authorities' vigilance and dedication to combating crime and protecting public welfare.

