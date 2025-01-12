Croatia Holds Second Round Of Presidential Elections

(MENAFN- AzerNews) More than 6,500 polling stations have opened in Croatia and abroad for the second round of the presidential elections, which will take place from 07:00 local time (10:00 Baku time) to 19:00 (22:00).

According to Azernews , the Croatian State Election Commission has provided details on the process, noting that 3,769,598 citizens are eligible to vote, including 251,170 who can cast their ballots abroad. A total of 6,755 polling stations have been set up for the election.

Voters will choose between the two candidates who advanced to the second round: incumbent President Zoran Milanović and Dragan Primorac, a doctor, scientist, and former Minister of Science, Education, and Sports. The winner will serve a five-year term as head of state.

In the first round held on December 29, 2024, none of the eight candidates secured more than 50% of the vote, necessitating a runoff. Milanović received 49.09%, while Primorac garnered 19.35%. In this final round, the candidate who receives more votes than their opponent will be declared the winner.

A study by the IPSOS agency for Croatian Nova TV suggests that Milanović maintains a significant lead over Primorac ahead of the final vote.