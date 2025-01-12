Croatia Holds Second Round Of Presidential Elections
1/12/2025 5:06:52 AM
More than 6,500 polling stations have opened in Croatia and
abroad for the second round of the presidential elections, which
will take place from 07:00 local time (10:00 Baku time) to 19:00
(22:00).
According to Azernews , the Croatian State
Election Commission has provided details on the voting process,
noting that 3,769,598 citizens are eligible to vote, including
251,170 who can cast their ballots abroad. A total of 6,755 polling
stations have been set up for the election.
Voters will choose between the two candidates who advanced to
the second round: incumbent President Zoran Milanović and Dragan
Primorac, a doctor, scientist, and former Minister of Science,
Education, and Sports. The winner will serve a five-year term as
head of state.
In the first round held on December 29, 2024, none of the eight
candidates secured more than 50% of the vote, necessitating a
runoff. Milanović received 49.09%, while Primorac garnered 19.35%.
In this final round, the candidate who receives more votes than
their opponent will be declared the winner.
A study by the IPSOS agency for Croatian Nova TV suggests that
Milanović maintains a significant lead over Primorac ahead of the
final vote.
