(MENAFN) A luxury property rented by Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, has been destroyed in the ongoing California wildfire devastating the Los Angeles area, according to the Daily Mail. The fire, which began on Tuesday in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood, quickly spread due to powerful winds, engulfing affluent areas between Santa Monica and Malibu. It has claimed five lives and destroyed over 2,000 structures.



The Malibu property, valued at $4 million, was rented by Hunter and his wife, Melissa Cohen, for $15,800 a month. The house was reportedly used by Hunter for painting. Also destroyed was a nearby residence rented by Hunter’s Secret Service detail at a cost of $16,000 per month to U.S. taxpayers.



In a statement, President Biden acknowledged the possibility that his son’s home had been lost in the fire, though he could not confirm its fate. While the fire has affected several celebrities, including Paris Hilton and Anthony Hopkins, Trump has placed blame on Governor Gavin Newsom’s water policies for the devastation, accusing him of prioritizing environmental concerns over public safety.



Criticism has also been directed at Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who faced backlash for traveling abroad while the fire worsened and for a fire department budget cut. Elon Musk also joined the criticism, calling Bass “utterly incompetent.”

