Musk plans on removing UK’s Starmer

(MENAFN) Elon Musk is reportedly considering a campaign to force the resignation of UK Prime Keir Starmer, according to the Financial Times. Sources close to Musk claim that the Tesla CEO has privately discussed his intentions with allies and views Starmer’s as a "tyrannical" regime, prompting Musk to explore ways to undermine his approval before the next general election.



Musk, a US-based billionaire and ally of President-elect Donald Trump, has made several controversial statements about British politics, including describing Starmer’s cabinet as oppressive and suggesting that the US might need to intervene to "liberate" the UK. The Financial Times report suggests that Musk is working to weaken Starmer's support, potentially through bolstering the right-wing Reform UK party, though sources claim Musk is dissatisfied with the current party leadership, particularly Nigel Farage.



Musk has also criticized Starmer’s previous role as the director of public prosecutions during a controversial child exploitation scandal in Britain. He has accused Starmer of covering up the scandal and made negative remarks about other British officials, including Jess Phillips, the under-secretary for safeguarding women.



The report highlights that Musk may try to sway public opinion and shift political power in the UK, similar to how past prime ministers, such as Boris Johnson and Tony Blair, were forced out of office under public pressure.

