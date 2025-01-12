Ukrainian Forces Down 60 Russian Drones, 34 Lost From Tracking

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully intercepted 60 drones launched by the Russian on the evening of January 11, while 34 other enemy drones, including decoys, were lost from tracking without causing damage.

This was reported by the Air Force of the of Ukraine on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

Starting at 18:00 on Saturday, the Russian military launched a total of 94 drones, including Shahed strike drones and various types of decoys, targeting Ukraine from Millerovo, Oryol, Bryansk, and Kursk.

Ukrainian aviation, air defense missile forces, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces actively countered the attack.

By 9:00 on Sunday, 60 drones, primarily of the Shahed type, had been confirmed shot down in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, and Donetsk regions.

Debris from intercepted drones caused damage to several houses in Kharkiv, Sumy, and Poltava regions. However, there were no casualties.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, air raid alerts were declared in Kyiv and multiple regions of Ukraine due to the drone attack launched by the Russian forces.