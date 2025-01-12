Katara Exhibition For Kahraman Concludes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The fifth edition of the Katara International for Kahraman concluded on Friday.

Organised by the Katara Cultural Village Foundation, the four-day saw a wide participation from key companies and brands specialised in amber from across the globe.

It was a unique for amber lovers to view the rarest pieces and the latest designs, in addition to highlighting Doha's position as a global centre for amber trade.

The exhibition featured handcrafted amber products from 14 countries displayed in 77 pavilions, showcasing products such as amber beads, jewellery, and antiques.

Director of Public Relations and Communications at Katara, Salem Mubkhout Al Marri said this year's event provided an integrated experience for visitors by organising various activities, workshops and educational lectures, in addition to giving an opportunity for companies and exhibitors to communicate and establish fruitful partnerships.

Visitors noted its distinction in promoting the heritage of amber and the traditional crafts associated with it, while participants and exhibitors appreciated Katara's continued success in organising this distinguished international event and its contribution to strengthening cultural and economic ties between exhibitors, amateurs and those interested in the heritage of amber.