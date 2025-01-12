Katara Exhibition For Kahraman Concludes
Date
1/12/2025 2:12:21 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: The fifth edition of the Katara International exhibition for Kahraman concluded on Friday.
Organised by the Katara Cultural Village Foundation, the four-day expo saw a wide participation from key companies and brands specialised in amber from across the globe.
It was a unique platform for amber lovers to view the rarest pieces and the latest designs, in addition to highlighting Doha's position as a global centre for amber trade.
The exhibition featured handcrafted amber products from 14 countries displayed in 77 pavilions, showcasing products such as amber beads, jewellery, and antiques.
Director of Public Relations and Communications at Katara, Salem Mubkhout Al Marri said this year's event provided an integrated experience for visitors by organising various activities, workshops and educational lectures, in addition to giving an opportunity for companies and exhibitors to communicate and establish fruitful partnerships.
Visitors noted its distinction in promoting the heritage of amber and the traditional crafts associated with it, while participants and exhibitors appreciated Katara's continued success in organising this distinguished international event and its contribution to strengthening cultural and economic ties between exhibitors, amateurs and those interested in the heritage of amber.
MENAFN12012025000063011010ID1109080299
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.