Amazon reduces DEI initiatives following effectiveness review

(MENAFN) is scaling back some of its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, joining other major corporations that have made similar cuts to initiatives criticized as "woke."



In a message to employees last month, Amazon’s human resources executive Candi Castleberry outlined changes to the company’s representation and inclusion efforts, revealing that after years of assessing the effectiveness of these programs, the company would make adjustments.



"We worked to unify employee groups under one umbrella and build programs open to everyone," the memo, obtained by FOX Business, stated. "Instead of having separate groups create programs, we are concentrating on those with proven outcomes and striving to foster a genuinely inclusive culture."



The memo, initially reported by Bloomberg, came after The Information reported that Amazon had removed sections on "Equity for Black people" and "LGBTQ+ rights" from its "Our Positions" page on the company website.



In response, Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel explained, "We update this page periodically to ensure it reflects the latest updates we've made to various programs and positions."

