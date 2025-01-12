Hakan Fidan joins Syria-focused gathering in Riyadh

(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Hakan Fidan is scheduled to participate in a key meeting on Syria in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this Sunday, according to sources.



The gathering aims to build on discussions initiated during the previous meeting held in Aqaba, Jordan, the sources revealed.



Fidan had traveled to Jordan on December 14, 2024, for a Syria-focused meeting, where he also held discussions with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.



The Riyadh meeting will center on efforts to stabilize Syria. Fidan is expected to emphasize the importance of preserving Syria’s territorial integrity and unity, advancing systematic reconstruction efforts, and potentially broadening exemptions to existing sanctions.



The foreign ministers of Syria, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) members—Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman—along with Iraq, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, the UK, and Germany, are set to attend.



The United States and Italy are anticipated to be represented by deputy foreign ministers.



Additional participants are expected to include the EU high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, the secretary general of the Arab League, the secretary general of the GCC, and the UN special envoy for Syria.

