J & K Bank Football Academy Open Trials On January 27
Date
1/12/2025 1:11:49 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- J&K bank football Academy is set to hold open selection trials in Srinagar and Jammu. Footballers between the ages of 01.01.2009 and 31.12.2010 are eligible to participate in the selection process.
In Srinagar, the trials are set to take place from January 27 to 29 at Synthetic Football Ground, TRC. The trials will be held between 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM.
Similarly, in Jammu, the trials will take place from January 20 to 22 at Parade Ground. The timing will be 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.
All participants have been advised to carry their original Date of Birth certificate for verification.
“This is your opportunity to be part of the prestigious J&K Bank Football Academy! Show your skills, chase your dreams, and take a step closer to a bright football future,” the J&K Football Association said in a statement.
