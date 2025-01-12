Junior Shooting Championship Winners Crowned At Marmi 2025

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Youngsters aged 14 to 21 demonstrated their skills at the 16th edition's shooting range of the Qatar International Falcons and Hunting Festival (Marmi 2025) at Sabkhat Marmi in Sealine, as part of the Junior Shooting Championship.

The Marmi Festival is organised by the Qatari Al Gannas Association, under the patronage of H E Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, and with the support of Social & Contribution Fund (DAAM) from January 1 to February 1, 2025.

Before the start of the Junior Shooting Championship, a number of participants conducted activation tours in shooting to determine their readiness before the start of the official competitions.

Dozens of young people from the audience gathered, driven by their passion for shooting, which will have a great impact on their path in this hobby and the opportunity to join the shooting club, undergo training, and qualify for local and international competitions.

Ahmed Mubarak Al Kuwari, Head of the Shooting Championship at the Marmi Festival, said:“We participate annually in the festival with the aim of promoting shooting in the community, as the Qatar Shooting Federation has significant contributions at the global level, and therefore these events are an opportunity to discover talents in this type of sport, and they also enjoy public interest in Marmi.”

He noted that the goal of the championship for juniors is to recruit young talents to the national team, in addition to entertaining the participants in the championship, while also diversifying the activities of the Qatar International Falcons and Hunting Festival (Marmi).”

Al Kuwari explained that the shooting championship is divided into the shooting championship for juniors, which was held on Saturday, January 11, and another for the public over twenty years old, then for professionals specialized in this sport and registered with the Qatar Shooting Federation, noting that the organizing committee has allocated valuable prizes for each championship.

Ali Masoud Al Athba, the winner of the first place in the shooting championship for juniors, said that my victory is due to the training I received with my brothers at the hands of my father, extending his thanks to the organising committee of the festival, which seeks to provide everything that is best for the audience at Marmi.

The first-place winner won a cash prize of QR10,000, the second-place winner won a cash prize of QR7,000, and the third-place winner won a cash prize of QR3,000.

Chairman of the Marmi Festival Mutab bin Mubarak Al Qahtani and his deputy Abdulwahab bin Omair Al Naimi crowned the winners. They were accompanied by Ahmed bin Mubarak Al Kuwari, Chairman of the Shooting Championship at the festival.