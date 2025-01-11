Liverpool Advances To Next Round Of The FA Cup

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Liverpool team has qualified for the next stage of the FA Cup, Azernews reports.

The Merseyside representative faced Accrington at home in the 1/32 round of the tournament. The match ended with a 4-0 victory for the hosts.

The goals were scored by Diogo Jota, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jaydon Danns, and Federico Chiesa. With this victory, the Liverpool team has secured its place in the 1/16 final stage.