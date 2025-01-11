Liverpool Advances To Next Round Of The FA Cup
The Liverpool team has qualified for the next stage of the FA
Cup, Azernews reports.
The Merseyside representative faced Accrington at home in the
1/32 round of the tournament. The match ended with a 4-0 victory
for the hosts.
The goals were scored by Diogo Jota, Trent Alexander-Arnold,
Jaydon Danns, and Federico Chiesa. With this victory, the Liverpool
team has secured its place in the 1/16 final stage.
