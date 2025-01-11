Russians Shell Donetsk Region Again, Civilian Killed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Saturday, a man was killed and five more people were wounded in Russia's strikes on the Donetsk region.

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, wrote this in a post on , Ukrinform reports.

“One person was killed and five more were wounded as a result of today's shelling of the Donetsk region. In the morning, Russians shelled Hryshyne of the Pokrovsk community, killing a 78-year-old man. In Pokrovsk itself, two houses were damaged during the day,” he posted.

In Bilytske of the Dobropillia community, the enemy attacks injured four people and damaged two houses, an administrative building, an infrastructure facility and a car. Another person was wounded in Kostiantynivka, Filashkin said.

As reported, Russian troops killed one civilian in the Donetsk region on January 10.

Photo credit: Vadym Filashkin