Draw Specialists Juve Held By Derby Rivals Torino

Milan, Italy: Juventus were held to yet another draw on Saturday after a spiky local derby at Torino ended 1-1.

Nikola Vlasic earned a point for Torino, who haven't beaten their city rivals for a decade, with a superb strike which crashed in off the post in stoppage time at the end of the first half.

Thiago Motta's team remain unbeaten in Italy's top flight this season, but Saturday's draw was their 12th of the league campaign and left them three points away from the positions.

Fifth-placed Juve have now drawn six of their last seven Serie A matches and have key clashes with Atalanta and AC Milan coming up next week.

The away side looked on their way to another win in what has long been a one-sided fixture in the eighth minute when Kenan Yildiz skipped past two Torino defenders and fizzed in a long-range opener, his sixth Juve goal of the season in all competitions.

But Juve were pegged back in a frantic evening at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino which finished with coaches Motta and Paolo Vanoli both being sent off following a pitchside scuffle 10 minutes after the break.

Motta, who responded to Vanoli exploding with rage at what he thought was a red-card worthy foul on Yann Karamoh, will be suspended for Juve's match at title contenders Atalanta on Tuesday evening.

That fixture is Juve's rescheduled game in hand due to their trip to Saudi Arabia to contest the Italian Super Cup at the start of the month, and Motta will likely still be without Dusan Vlahovic and Francisco Conceicao.