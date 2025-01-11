(MENAFN- USA Art News) Exhibition Opening: A Clover and One Bee

Featuring Artists: Alex Paik, Lauren Goldenberg Longoria, Mimi Ding, Greg Eberhardt, Jiang

Xiaohan, and Sebastian Loo

Opening Reception: January 11th, 2025

Exhibition Dates: January 11th – February 1st, 2025

Irvine, California - Unveil is excited to announce A Clover and One Bee, an evocative

group opening on January 11, 2025, at its Irvine Space. This dynamic showcase brings six artists-Alex Paik, Lauren Goldenberg Longoria, Mimi Ding, Greg Eberhardt, Jiang Xiaohan, and Sebastian Loo-each presenting works that span a range of mediums, from intricate paper-based installations to paintings and ink-and-color compositions on Xuan paper.

Taking inspiration from Emily Dickinson's poetic phrase,“a clover and one bee”, the exhibition

delves into the profound relationship between creators and their creations, celebrating the

transformative power of imagination and the symbiotic nature of the artistic process. Each

participating artist examines the delicate balance between simplicity and complexity, offering

works that invite introspection and connection.

The works in A Clover and One Bee present a compelling dialogue about interdependence-

between medium and maker, idea and execution, and artist and viewer. For the creators, art is not just an output but a process of mutual sustenance, a reflection of their personal journeys, and a means to navigate emotional landscapes. As bees pollinate clovers, artists nurture their creativity, drawing life and vitality from their practice while simultaneously enriching the cultural.

Lauren Goldenberg Longoria's paper-based works embody the tension between vulnerability and resilience, using her unique papermaking process to address themes of memory, materiality, and mixed-race identity. Her dense, tactile pieces are meditations on nostalgia, and through the process of soaking, sifting, and slicing, she creates a dynamic exploration of presence and absence.



Greg Eberhardt's paintings act as a bridge between chaos and harmony, reflecting the shifting

states of being through figures, animals, and abstract symbols. His works provoke a deep emotional engagement, offering viewers a moment to drift through various emotional states, only to return to their own sense of self and the present moment.

Alex Paik's site-responsive installations highlight the adaptability and impermanence of structures.

Paik's folded, hand-colored paper forms build intricate, modular structures that change with each installation. Drawing inspiration from classical music, martial arts, and the concept of

interdependent identity, Paik's work mirrors the shifting relationships between individuals and the broader social landscape.

Mimi's vibrant, fluid paintings explore the hidden magic in everyday moments. She navigates the tension between the familiar and the strange, inviting viewers to rediscover the childlike wonder often overshadowed by the mundanity of daily life. Through her abstract yet evocative forms, Mimi's work challenges us to pause and reconsider the preciousness of time.

Jiang Xiaohan's spiritually rich works blend pastoral landscapes with poetic imagery, weaving a

narrative of identity, transformation, and cultural resonance. Drawing from her childhood in

Northern China and influences from biblical stories of redemption, Jiang's paintings invite

contemplation on the transient nature of existence and the search for personal and collective rebirth.

Sebastian Loo's work, presented on Xuan paper, delves into the notion of transformation through pointillism, paper cutouts, and collage. By intertwining Buddhist and Christian aesthetics, Loo draws a parallel between personal experience and the chrysalis as a symbol of metamorphosis, highlighting the impermanence of life and the constant flux of existence.

“A Clover and One Bee” is an invitation to enter a space where artistic expression transcends

individual boundaries, where each work challenges the viewer to embrace complexity and find

new connections between seemingly disparate elements. Unveil Gallery invites you to experience this thoughtfully curated exhibition, which reflects the beauty of transformation, both personal and collective.

