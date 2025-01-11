Two Dead In Coach Accident In Eastern Germany

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Berlin: Two people were killed Saturday in an accident involving a Flixbus coach travelling between Germany and Poland, the firm said in a statement.

The low-cost bus company said the accident took place at around 3pm (1400 GMT) on the A11 motorway in Germany close to the Polish border and concerned a "long distance bus travelling from Berlin to Szczecin".

"According to current information, 13 and one driver were on board this bus, two people were killed in the accident," the statement said, adding that the survivors had been taken to local hospitals.

"The exact circumstances of the accident are not yet known," the company said.

Pictures from the scene published in German media showed the vehicle on its side at the edge of the snow-covered road with its windshield smashed in.

In March 2024, four people died and more than 30 were hurt when a bus operated by Flixbus travelling between Berlin and Zurich overturned on the motorway near the eastern city of Leipzig.

The German-based company runs an extensive fleet of long-distance bus routes in several European countries, the US and Morocco.