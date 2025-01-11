Syria, Lebanon Hold Top Level Talks On Unresolved Issues

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Jan 11 (KUNA) -- The leader of the new Syrian administration, Ahmad Al-Sharaa, said on Saturday that he hosted the Lebanese caretaker Prime Najib Mikati discussing "unresolved files" concerning the two neighboring countries.

According to reports, monitored here, Al-Sharaa speaking at a news with Mikati who arrived in Syria earlier today affirmed that he planned to establish "a new relationship with Lebanon," declaring that Damascus would deal with all Lebanese parties equally.

"We ask the Syrian and Lebanese peoples to give us a chance to tackle problems of the past," Al-Sharaa said, noting that his talks with the Lebanese premier touched on the issue of Syrian assets in the Lebanese banks.

For his part, Mikati affirmed support "for all aspirations of the Syrian people," disclosing that the talks dealt with the issues related to the borders and trafficking.

The Lebanese banks, several years ago, declared that they could not allow clients to withdraw large sums of their accounts due to dramatic shortage of liquidity. The decision came amid drastic fall of the Lebanese pound vis a vis the USD hitting up to 90,000 pounds to a single USD.

Some of the hit accounts belong to Syrians and Syrian companies.

The two neighboring countries have been embroiled in border issues related to trafficking and movement of refugees. Some sections of the land and sea borders need to be drawn, too.

Mikati arrived by air in Syria earlier today -- the first Lebanese premier to visit Damascus since recent downfall of the Baath regime led by Bashar Al-Assad, with whom the Lebanese government had various files of disputes and differences. (end)

