Iraq: Airstrike Kills Four ISIS Militants, Including Leader

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Jan 11 (KUNA) -- Iraq's Joint Operations Command announced on Saturday the killing of four militants, including a leader of the so-called Islamic State (IS), in an in Diyala province, northeast of Baghdad.

The raid was carried out on Friday with F-16 aircraft, targeting elements in the Hamrin Mountains with the province's operations section, said the command in a statement.

"Security forces went out today to survey the raid's area, finding four gunmen's bodies, including one of the group's leaders, explosive belts, grenades, and other various weapons," it added. (end)

