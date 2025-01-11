Iraq: Airstrike Kills Four ISIS Militants, Including Leader
1/11/2025 8:04:56 AM
BAGHDAD, Jan 11 (KUNA) -- Iraq's Joint Operations Command announced on Saturday the killing of four militants, including a leader of the so-called Islamic State (IS), in an airstrike in Diyala province, northeast of Baghdad.
The raid was carried out on Friday with F-16 aircraft, targeting ISIS elements in the Hamrin Mountains with the province's operations section, said the command in a statement.
"Security forces went out today to survey the raid's area, finding four gunmen's bodies, including one of the group's leaders, explosive belts, grenades, and other various weapons," it added. (end)
