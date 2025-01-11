Sharib Hashmi Says His Film ‘Sangee’ Celebrates Ups And Downs Of Friendship

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 11 (IANS) Sharib Hashmi, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming movie 'Sangee', has said that the celebrates the ups and downs of friendship.

The trailer of the film has finally been unveiled, and it presents a heartwarming tale of friendship, moments of light humor, and plenty of laughs.

Talking about the film, Sharib Hashmi said,“'Sangee' is a beautiful story that celebrates the ups and downs of friendship in the most heartwarming way. Playing a part in this film was an absolute joy, and I'm sure the audience will connect deeply with the emotions and humor it brings. It's a film that will make you laugh, reflect, and cherish your own friendships”.

His co-actor in the film, Vidya Malvade said that 'Sangee' is more than just a film about friends; it's a reminder of the bonds we form and the challenges we face together.

She said,“The story is lighthearted yet profoundly meaningful, and working on it has been an incredible experience. I truly believe audiences of all ages will love this unique take on friendship and life's twists”.

The story of Sangee follows three childhood friends as they navigate life's quirky twists and turns. The trailer teases a playful yet compelling narrative of friendship and money, hinting at the unexpected dilemmas and emotional depth that come with it.

Director Sumit Kulkarni shares, "Sangee isn't just about fun and games among friends, it delves into the essence of true friendship. Through humor and relatable moments, we aim to present a narrative that's both entertaining and thought-provoking. I believe this story of three friends will resonate with viewers across all age groups, and I encourage everyone to experience it in cinemas”.

Produced by Armoks Films & Yantrana Films, and presented by Supreme Motion Pictures and Satyam Jewellers, the film is set to release on January 17.