Youth Must Align Aspirations With March Towards ‘Viksit Bharat’: Rajnath Singh

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 11 (IANS) Defence Rajnath Singh on Saturday called upon the youth to embrace their potential and align their aspirations with India's journey towards becoming 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

Addressing the convocation ceremony of IIMT University, Meerut, the Defence Minister underscored the decisive role that young, ignited minds of the country can play in realising the national resolve of making India a developed nation.

“The dreams, commitment and thinking of the youth will give India a new identity in the world,” he said, adding that the strength of a nation lies in the knowledge, skills, and determination of its young minds.

Citing the adage 'Every age has its own heroes', Rajnath Singh described the youth as the heroes of the country's future.

He told the students present on the occasion that the biggest strength of youth is their optimism, which provides the power to see opportunity in every difficulty.

The Defence Minister highlighted the nation's growing stature on the global stage under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said“Today, when India speaks, the whole world listens.”

He added that India has made giant strides towards becoming a strong, secure and self-reliant nation, which is manufacturing state-of-the-art defence equipment on its own soil and even exporting to other countries. He added that India has secured its place as the third-largest start-up hub, and with over 100 unicorns, it is shaping the future of innovation and entrepreneurship.

Emphasising that the youth have the potential to take the country to greater heights, Rajnath Singh asserted that young minds need to make best use of the environment of opportunities created in the country due to the government's efforts.

He urged the students to always remember three things to deal with any challenges in life -- faith in God, confidence in one's own abilities and hope for the best results.

“Today, India is establishing itself as one of the strongest nations. Our youth can represent the country with new confidence and energy. If you possess an idea and skillset and are ready to work hard, you will have no shortage of opportunities or resources. Today, India is witnessing transformation, innovation and dynamism,” the Defence Minister told the students.