Ukraine's Forces Holding Positions In Kurakhove Military Spox

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Defense Forces maintain control over positions within the town of Kurakhove in Donetsk region, particularly in the area around the Kurakhove Thermal Power (TPP), according to Viktor Trehubov, Spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of (OSGT).

As reported by Ukrinform citing Suspilne Donbas , Trehubov addressed the situation during a live broadcast on Suspilne Studio.

Late on January 11, the analytical project Deep State claimed via Telegram that Russian forces had captured Kurakhove.

Also, according to Suspilne, the morning report from the Ukrainian General Staff made no mention of the Kurakhove defense sector, listing the town and nearby areas (Dachne, Yasynove, and Yantarne) under the Pokrovsk sector.

Trehubov confirmed that the Ukrainian forces are actively engaged in battles near Kurakhove, retaining control of key positions, including the TPP.

“As per my information, battles are ongoing near Kurakhove. The Ukrainian forces are holding positions at the TPP located within the town. Thus, it's inaccurate to say that the Russian troops have fully captured the city. However, a significant portion of Kurakhove has been reduced to rubble,” Trehubov stated.

As previously reported, on January 10, Trehubov stated that the Russian forces were attempting to attack Dachne and dislodge the Ukrainian troops from Kurakhove. He noted that despite the pressure, the Ukrainian forces are holding the Kurakhove TPP, inflicting significant losses on Russian equipment and manpower.