NVidia opposes Biden administration's export restrictions on AI chips

(MENAFN) The US chip firm Nvidia has been adamantly against President Joe Biden's administration's attempts to limit exports of AI chips. Nvidia Vice President Ned Finkle blasted the departing administration for enacting a "last-minute policy" that foreshadows the future administration of President-elect Donald in an email comment that was quoted by Reuters.



Bloomberg claims that Biden's team is working quickly to complete regulations restricting exports of AI chips used in data centers by specific companies to countries deemed adversaries, such China and Russia.



A Commerce Department proposal that would require US corporations to adhere to stringent compliance requirements, including disclosing important information to the government and preventing Chinese companies from obtaining AI chips, was covered by Reuters in December.



Finkle cautioned that these limitations could “harm the US economy, set America back, and benefit adversaries.”



Citing needless limitations on US companies and benefits for international rivals, the Information Technology Industry Council, which represents large companies like Amazon, Microsoft, and Meta, is likewise against the restrictions.



