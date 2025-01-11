Goshuin...Japan's Original Stamp Rally
Photo feature by Miyoko Ishigami
TOKYO, Jan 11 (KUNA) -- Japan has a tradition of pilgrimage, in which people visit certain groups of sacred places and complete stamp-collection notebooks. It is Japan's original stamp rally, which has been a popular activity from about 1,000 years ago.
Goshuin is a seal stamp and calligraphy available in special notebooks called "goshuin-cho" at some shrines and temples. "Go" is an honorific, and "shuin" is a vermillion red seal.
Visitors usually donate several hundred Japanese yen (a few US dollars) to obtain one goshuin. In return, the shrine or temple offers its name and the date of visit beautifully written by hand with a red seal.
The goshuin originated in the 13th century as a receipt stamp for a sutra copy dedicated by worshippers. Today, visitors collect goshuin simply commemorating their visits. (end)
