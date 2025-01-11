Brazil’S Government Leader Calls Maduro’S Third Term Illegitimate

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Randolfe Rodrigues, the Brazilian government's leader in Congres , denounced Nicolas Maduro's inauguration as illegitimate. Rodrigues declared it the duty of every democrat to condemn dictatorships, regardless of leaning.



Maduro assumed his third term as Venezuela's president amid widespread accusations of electoral fraud. The international community largely contested his victory. The European Union and eight countries refused to recognize Maduro's re-election.



Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico requested that Venezuela release ballot box results. This demand caused diplomatic tension between Brasilia and Caracas. Maduro claimed representatives from 125 countries attended his inauguration.



President Lula sent Brazil's ambassador to Caracas, Glivânia Maria de Oliveira, to represent him at the ceremony. This move raised eyebrows among those critical of Maduro's regime.







Thousands of Venezuelans protested against Maduro on January 9. Demonstrations took place in Caracas, Mérida, and Chacao. Citizens waved Venezuelan flags and chanted words like "freedom" and "dictator out."



Protesters showed support for opposition candidate Edmundo González. They displayed signs reading "Edmundo for president." During the protests, security forces detained opposition leader Maria Corina.



Corina's team alleged she was "intercepted and knocked off her motorcycle" after leaving a protest in Chacao. They claimed she was forcibly detained, made to record videos, and later released.



Maduro's government dismissed these claims as "fake news." They asserted the story aimed to cover up the "failure" of anti-Maduro protests held on January 9 in Venezuela.

The conflicting narratives highlight the deep divisions in Venezuelan society. Maduro's opponents view his rule as increasingly authoritarian. His supporters maintain he is the legitimate leader of the country.











The international community remains divided on how to address Venezuela's political crisis. Some countries continue to recognize Maduro's government. Others support the opposition's claims of electoral fraud.



As Maduro begins his third term, Venezuela faces ongoing economic challenges and political instability. The country's future remains uncertain amid domestic unrest and international scrutiny.







