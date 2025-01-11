Turkiye Appoints New Ambassador To Azerbaijan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has appointed a new
ambassador to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing
Turkish media outlets.
According to the decree issued by Erdoğan, Birol Akgün has been
appointed as the Ambassador of the Republic of Turkiye to
Azerbaijan.
It should be noted that on December 14 of last year, the
diplomatic term of Turkiye's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Cahit Bağcı,
ended. A letter of appreciation was presented on the occasion of
the end of the diplomat's term.
