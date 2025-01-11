عربي


Turkiye Appoints New Ambassador To Azerbaijan

1/11/2025 2:05:29 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has appointed a new ambassador to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing Turkish media outlets.

According to the decree issued by Erdoğan, Birol Akgün has been appointed as the Ambassador of the Republic of Turkiye to Azerbaijan.

It should be noted that on December 14 of last year, the diplomatic term of Turkiye's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Cahit Bağcı, ended. A letter of appreciation was presented on the occasion of the end of the diplomat's term.

