Iranian President Vows To Improve Conditions In Border Province

TEHRAN, Jan 11 (NNN-IRNA) – Iranian President, Masoud Pezeshkian, yesterday, vowed to improve conditions in the country's south-eastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan.

In a speech delivered at Zabol, a city in the province, Pezeshkian highlighted the worsening conditions of the region, compared to 50 years ago, when he first visited. He called the situation“unacceptable” and pledged to improve it, emphasising that he would not make empty promises, but would do everything in his power to bring about change.

He also called for collective action with local leaders, religious figures, and the community, to drive change, expressing his commitment to making tangible improvements despite the challenges.

Sistan-Baluchestan province, which borders Pakistan and Afghanistan, has long been a hotspot for armed groups and drug trafficking networks. On Oct 26, last year, militants attacked a border patrol in the region, killing 10 Iranian security personnel. Jaish al-Zulm, designated a terrorist organisation by Iran, claimed responsibility for the attack.