ANAHEIM HILLS, Calif., Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal) is taking meaningful action to support those affected by the devastating wildfires raging across Southern California. In line with its mission of Building Better Lives, CU SoCal has pledged a $10,000 donation to CU Aid, a fund dedicated to helping credit unions, their employees, and their communities during times of crisis. In addition to the $10,000 donation, CU SoCal is encouraging its team members to contribute to CU Aid. Helping Hands, CU SoCal's charitable foundation, will match all employee donations made through January 17, up to $5,000, doubling the impact of their contributions.

To further support recovery efforts, CU SoCal is making $1.25 million in interest-free loans available to assist those impacted by the wildfires. These loans are designed to provide financial relief and peace of mind, allowing individuals and families to focus on rebuilding their lives.

Relief Loan Options Include:



Emergency Essentials Loan: Those impacted by the fires can borrow $1,500 at 0% interest for six months with no payments for 60 days and no credit history requirement.

Wildfire Relief Loan:

Members can access up to $5,000 per household at 0% interest for 12 months with no payments for 60 days. Loan Deferrals:

Defer payments on existing loans are available to free up funds for urgent needs like temporary housing or other critical expenses.

"We are deeply committed to supporting our neighbors during this challenging time," said Dave Gunderson, President/CEO of CU SoCal. "Through our financial relief programs and our donation to CU Aid, we aim to provide immediate and meaningful assistance to those affected by the wildfires."

Additional Support for CU SoCal Team Members

CU SoCal is also taking proactive measures to ensure the health and wellbeing of its team members during this crisis. To address air quality concerns, CU SoCal is offering reimbursements of up to $100 for the purchase of a personal air purifier for team members. For those unable to upfront the cost of a purifier, CU SoCal will facilitate the purchase on their behalf.

Additionally, CU SoCal's Helping Hands program is available to assist team members and their families directly impacted by the fires.

For more information about CU SoCal's wildfire relief efforts or to learn more about available financial assistance, visit CUSoCal.

About Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal)

Founded in 1954 as Whittier Area Schools Federal Credit Union, CU SoCal is a credit union open to those who live, work, worship, or attend school in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. CU SoCal has a superior five-star financial rating from BauerFinancial, holds more than $2.8 billion in assets, and serves nearly 155,000 Members. For more information, visit CUSoCal .

