Carrier Rocket Market Is Expected To Develop At A CAGR Of 11.9% From 2021 To 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The overall carrier rocket opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Carrier Rocket Market by Payload Type (Cargo, Satellite, and Others), Payload Carrying Capacity (Less than 4 tons, 4 tons to 8 tons, and Above 8 tons), Range (LEO, MEO, GEO, and Others) and End User (Government, and Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global carrier rocket industry generated $9.24 billion in 2020, and is estimated to garner $25.42 billion in 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 11.9% from 2021 to 2030.Drivers, restraints, and opportunitiesRise in demand for small satellites for earth observation services and surge in number of space expeditions drive the growth of the global carrier rocket market. However, high costs regarding the development and complexities associated with periodic maintenance of rockets hinder the market growth. On the other hand, increase in demand for reusable rockets and development of hybrid rocket fuel present new opportunities in the coming years.Download Report (292 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) atThe satellite segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast periodBased on payload type, the satellite segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for around three-fourths of the global carrier rocket market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 11.8% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to rise in adoption of advanced satellites by telecommunication organizations to implementing high-speed internet services worldwide. The report also discusses segments including cargo and others.The government segment to continue its lead position during the forecast periodBased on end user, the government segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, holding more than around three-fifths of the global carrier rocket market, and is estimated to continue its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to increase in deployment for defense and monitoring services by government organizations. However, the commercial segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 12.4% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to surge in initiatives undertaken by commercial space organizations for deploying advanced space payloads and conducting space exploration missions.Interested to Procure The Data? Get It Now atNorth America to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030Based on region, North America held the largest market share in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the global carrier rocket market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. This is due to the presence of leading rocket manufacturers in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period, owing to the booming space industry in the region.Leading market playersAntrix Corporation LimitedArianespaceCubecabIHI CorporationIsrael Aerospace Industries Ltd.Lockheed Martin CorporationNorthrop Grumman CorporationMitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Rocket Lab USASpaceXLIMITED-TIME OFFER (Till 30 JAN 2025) - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this ReportKey Benefits For StakeholdersThis study presents the analytical depiction of the global carrier rocket market analysis along with the current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.The overall carrier rocket market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global carrier rocket market with detailed impact analysis.The current carrier rocket market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark financial competency.Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.Similar Reports in Aerospace and Defense IndustrySatellite Services MarketDrone Defense System MarketAerospace 3D Printing Market

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ +1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.