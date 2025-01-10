Pakistani PM Reaffirms Unwavering Support For OIC's Shared Goals

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Jan 10 (KUNA) -- Prime Shehbaz Sharif on Friday reiterated Pakistan's full support to advancing the Organization of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) shared priorities and objectives during a meeting with bloc's Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha in Islamabad.

According to a press release by his house, Sharif has reaffirmed Pakistan's full backing to advancing OIC's shared priorities and objectives while making it more effective as a collective voice of the Muslim Ummah.

He expressed appreciation for the OIC's principled position and consistent support for the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the UN and the OIC.

On the issue of Palestine, Sharif strongly condemned Israel's genocidal campaign and stressed upon the need to bring an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza, ensure unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people and global accountability of Israel for its widely documented war crimes and crimes against humanity, according to the release.

He thanked Taha for his participation in the two-day International Conference on Girls' Education in Muslim Communities to be organized in Islamabad as of tomorrow.

He said the initiative is aimed at galvanizing concrete and concerted efforts to further improve quality education and women empowerment in the Muslim World.

On the occasion, OIC chief said the conference exemplified Pakistan's leadership role on issues of importance for the Muslim Ummah.

He reaffirmed OIC's complete backing to the Kashmiri people in their legitimate struggle for freedom and self-determination and briefed the Prime Minister about the OIC's ongoing diplomatic efforts in this regard, it noted.

OIC chief agreed with Prime Minister that the bloc should continue to press upon the international community for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

He further said addressing the Palestinian issue based on the two-state solution is key to ensuring durable peace and stability in the region.

Both sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues of shared interest, including Afghanistan and the global surge in Islamophobia. (end)

