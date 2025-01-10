Golf Greatness Spotlighted As 'Puerto Rico Swing' Takes Home Emmy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rafa Campos and the Wanabí team while filming Puerto Rico Swing

The documentary features Puerto Rican Golfer, Rafa Campos, and the award comes just weeks after he won the PGA Tour

- Jean Paul Polo, Chief Creative Officer at Wanabí Puerto RicoSAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Wanabi Puerto Rico is thrilled to announce its win at the prestigious Suncoast Regional Awards in the Editing – Long Form Content category for its acclaimed documentary series, Puerto Rico Swing . This groundbreaking series, produced by Wanabí Puerto Rico in collaboration with Rums of Puerto Rico, celebrates Puerto Rican resilience and excellence through the lens of golf, blending artistry and storytelling to captivate audiences worldwide.The Emmy-winning documentary chronicles the inspiring journeys of professional Puerto Rican golfers Rafa Campos and Robi Calvesbert. Through stunning visuals and heartfelt narratives, the series provides an intimate glimpse into their lives, struggles, and triumphs. It serves as a beacon of hope for Puerto Rican athletes aspiring to leave their mark on the global stage.“Winning this Emmy is a humbling recognition of the extraordinary talent and dedication of our team,” said Jean Paul Polo, Chief Creative Officer at Wanabí Puerto Rico.“This series is not just about golf; it's about resilience, growth, and the power of never giving up-a story that resonates with everyone, everywhere.”A Redemption Story: Rafa Campos' ComebackPuerto Rico Swing takes viewers on a touching journey with Rafa Campos, who candidly reveals that 2023 was the most challenging year of his career, marked by setbacks and uncertainty. Despite these struggles, Campos' journey came full circle in November 2024, when he earned his first PGA Tour victory, winning the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, solidifying his place among the sport's elite. This extraordinary comeback adds a powerful, real-life epilogue to the series, showcasing the unyielding spirit of Puerto Rican athletes.A Celebration of Puerto Rican TalentThe Emmy win also recognizes the unparalleled skills of editors Jorge Vidal and Jean Paul Polo, whose work seamlessly weaves together stunning imagery, compelling interviews, and dynamic soundscapes. Their vision elevated Puerto Rico Swing into an immersive experience that resonated with audiences far beyond the island.“Editing this series was a labor of love,” said Jorge Vidal, Lead Editor at Wanabí.“Every frame was crafted to tell a story of perseverance and pride, reflecting the heart of Puerto Rico itself.”Elevating Puerto Rican Golf on the Global StageReleased in March 2024 during the Puerto Rico Open at the Grand Reserve Golf Club in Río Grande, Puerto Rico Swing has played a pivotal role in spotlighting Puerto Rico as a premier golf destination. The series not only highlights Campos and Calvesbert's achievements but also shines a light on emerging Puerto Rican talents such as Kelvin Hernández, Evan Peña, and Chris Nido, positioning the island as a hub for the sport's future stars.A New Era for Puerto Rican StorytellingWanabi Puerto Rico's Emmy win reinforces its commitment to producing high-quality, authentic content that celebrates the island's culture, talent, and stories. As Puerto Rico's leading digital producer and publisher, Wanabi continues to push creative boundaries, delivering content that inspires and unites both local and global audiences.###About Wanabi Puerto RicoWanabí is the first digital production and editing house in Puerto Rico, with an integrated multi-channel strategy for distributing original content, using competitive intelligence tools and the power of social media to reach the local audience and the Puerto Rican diaspora. Its team of filmmakers produces advertising campaigns, social media content, branded content, films, and docuseries for all types of clients, particularly in the tourism industry.

