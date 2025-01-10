(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The following is being released by the law firm Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP about the lawsuit In re: California Bail Bonds Antitrust Litigation, No. 4:19-CV-00717 in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

Two Defendants, Lexon Insurance Company ("Lexon") and Danielson National Insurance Company ("DNIC") agreed to settle a class action lawsuit that claims there was a price-fixing conspiracy that made bail prices higher in California. The lawsuit alleges that 20 "sureties" (or the companies that back the bonds sold by retail bail bond agents) decided to charge a standard price of 10% of the bail bond amount and worked together to prevent bail agents from charging less than that amount. The lawsuit alleges that customers paid more for their bail bonds than they should have, and customers were misled to believe they could not negotiate or ask for lower bail bond prices. However, in California, the law says bail bond agents can offer their customers a lower price.

Generally, individuals are included in the proposed settlements if they paid for part or all of a commercial bail bond premium in connection with a California state court criminal proceeding between February 24, 2004 and April 25, 2024.

Lexon and DNIC agreed to pay $1 million and $2 million, respectively. In the future, the combined settlement fund will be distributed to Settlement Class Members and used to pay attorney's fees and costs, service awards, and notice and administration costs. Lexon and DNIC will also agree moving forward: (1) not to coordinate with competitors about bail bond prices in California, including premium rates; (2) to require its bail agents in California to tell potential customers that by law they are allowed to negotiate bail bond prices, and specifically: "A bail agent may choose to negotiate a lower fee by rebating, as allowed by Proposition 103."; and (3) to require this information be included in a way that is prominent and visible wherever Lexon's or DNIC's bail bond agents represent or say that they must charge filed rates. The proposed settlements would resolve the claims against Lexon and DNIC, but the lawsuit will continue against the remaining 18 non-settling Defendants.



On December 11, 2024, the Court preliminarily approved the proposed settlements. The settlement fund will be distributed when the lawsuit is concluded or as ordered by the Court.

Notice about the claims process will be provided at a later date.



Individuals should visit the website and register to receive updates.

They can also visit the website, email [email protected] , or call 1-877-388-1756 (toll-free) to learn more.



Important Information and Dates:



Individuals who want to keep the right to sue Lexon or DNIC must exclude themselves by February 25, 2025 .

Individuals who stay in the settlements may object to one or both of them by February 25, 2025 . The Court will hold a hearing on May 15, 2025 to consider whether to finally approve the Settlements.

For more information and a full list of Defendants, visit:





Visit:



Email: [email protected]



Call: 1-877-388-1756 Write to: California Bail Bond Antitrust Settlement

Settlement Administrator

P.O. Box 173004

Milwaukee, WI 53217

SOURCE Lieff Cabraser

