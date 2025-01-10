Wabash Schedules Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAFAYETTE, Ind., Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash (NYSE: WNC) today announced that it will webcast its quarterly call to review and discuss its results for the fourth quarter 2024 on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET.

The call and an accompanying slide presentation will be accessible on the "Investors" section of Wabash's website, , under "Events & Presentations." The conference call will be accessible by dialing (800) 715-9871, conference ID 9986205. A replay of the call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation. Access to the replay will be available on the "Investors" section of Wabash's website under "Events & Presentations."

Wabash's earnings press release, earnings slides and any other related presentation materials will be posted to the "Investors" section of Wabash's website by 7:00 a.m. ET on the date of the earnings call and will remain available following the call.

Wabash: Changing How the World Reaches You®

Wabash (NYSE: WNC) combines physical and digital technologies to deliver innovative, end-to-end solutions that optimize supply chains across transportation, logistics and infrastructure markets. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, Wabash designs, manufactures, and services an extensive range of products supporting first-to-final mile operations, including dry and refrigerated trailers and truck bodies, platform trailers, tank trailers, structural composites and more. In addition, through the Wabash Marketplace and Wabash Parts, customers gain access to a nationwide parts and service network, Trailers as a Service (TaaS)SM, and advanced tools designed to streamline operations and drive growth. By enabling businesses to thrive today and prepare for tomorrow, Wabash is Changing How the World Reaches You®. Learn more at onewabash.com .

Media Contact:

Dana Stelsel

Director, Communications

(765) 771-5766

...

Investor Relations:

Ryan Reed

VP, Corporate Development & IR

(765) 490-5664

...