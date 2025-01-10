Helene Kelly Attains Amazon Best-Seller Status With 'Unlocking Success' Book Co-Authored With Jack Canfield

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Best Selling Author - Helene Kelly

HARWICH, MA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "Unlocking Success" co-authored by Helene Kelly, alongside Jack Canfield and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on January 9th, 2025, the has achieved Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

Unlocking Success has achieved outstanding success, consistently ranking among the top positions across a range of key business categories on Amazon. Notably, it reached the coveted #1 spot in New Release rankings for Direct Marketing, further solidifying its impact. The book has also earned bestseller status in multiple other areas, including sales, entrepreneurship, and business leadership. These impressive rankings highlight the book's broad appeal and the significant value it brings to readers across various industries.

Central to the success of "Unlocking Success" is Helene Kelly's chapter, "Breaking Free.” Helene recounts her journey of overcoming childhood trauma and abuse. Through therapy and self-discovery, she transforms her pain into strength, ultimately rebuilding her life and becoming a successful entrepreneur. The chapter emphasizes healing, self-love, and empowerment, encouraging others to face their trauma and reclaim their lives.

Meet Helene Kelly:

Kelly brings an honest account of her personal journey that will resonate with anyone at a crossroads or doubting their own strength. She is a voice of hope and encouragement particularly for women who may be struggling from low self-esteem due to past trauma.

Kelly has been at the forefront of strategic marketing communications, advertising, public relations, and digital marketing consulting for over 25 years. Throughout her career, she has collaborated with Fortune 500 companies and start-ups across industries, such as Fintech, Health Care, Government, and Manufacturing.

A natural storyteller, Kelly attributes her talent for narrative to her grandfather, Henry Clay, a beloved family figure known for his ability to captivate with his words. It's no wonder she became a success in marketing and public relations, using the art of storytelling to connect with people, communicate complex ideas, change perceptions, and influence behaviors. Kelly approaches her writing as she approaches her work -- she is all-in. She dedicates herself entirely to helping those around her, whether it's a co-worker, partner, or client, achieve their goals. The long-term success of her PR and advertising business is a testament to her commitment. She hasn't just survived but thrived in the face of global economic shifts, including the COVID-19 pandemic. Kelly embraces new technologies and innovative ways of solving problems as evidenced by her expertise in AI business strategies, which she acquired through training at MIT.

Kelly's accomplishments reach beyond her professional career. She is a two-time Boston Marathon runner, a mini-triathlete, and a black belt in Shaolin Kempo Karate. Her love for adventure and travel has taken her to the far corners of the globe-from the pyramids of Egypt to the serene beaches of Sydney, from the jungles of Malaysia to the red light district of Bangkok. Her worldwide travels, combined with her work ethic and personal values, have forged her into a well-rounded, dynamic leader.

The virtues instilled in her by her father, a Naval Commander-honor, integrity, honesty, generosity, and hard work-serve as the foundation of her personal and professional life. Kelly's mission is to help women from all walks of life recognize their true potential and love themselves fully, just as she has learned to do through her own journey.

For more information about Helene Kelly and her services, you can contact her at

To order your copy of"Unlocking Success" please visit

