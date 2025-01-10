U.S. December Jobs Report Challenges Fed Rate Cut Expectations

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The December 2024 U.S. jobs report revealed unexpectedly strong employment growth, with 256,000 new jobs significantly exceeding the forecast of 164,000.



This robust performance, coupled with a drop in unemployment to 4.1% from 4.2%, has prompted a reassessment. As a result, Reserve interest rate cut expectations for 2025 are being reconsidered.



Average hourly increased by 0.3% month-over-month and 3.9% year-over-year, while total job creation for 2024 reached 2.2 million, averaging 186,000 monthly additions.



This strength in the has led analysts to push back their rate cut predictions. Some now suggest the first reduction might not occur until October 2025 or later.







The Fed's December projections already indicated only two 25-basis-point cuts for 2025, down from four projected in September. Some economists now suggest the possibility of no cuts in 2025, citing persistent labor market strength.



They also highlight potential inflationary pressures, particularly in the service sector. Markets await the January 15, 2025, Consumer Price Index (CPI) release for further clarity on inflation trends.



Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve maintains a cautious stance, balancing its dual mandate of maximum employment and price stability amid evolving economic conditions.

