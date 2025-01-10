ARC Medical Announces 2025 H1 Conference Schedule

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ARC Medical Inc.

Company to Engage with Partner, Investor and Medical Communities at Key Conferences

- Dr. Chris Springate, CEO of ARC MedicalVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ARC Medical Inc. , an innovator in surgical adhesion prevention devices, today announced its planned participation in key medical and investor throughout the first half of 2025.These events will provide ARC with the opportunity to engage with partners, investors and clinicians, while staying at the forefront of advancements in healthcare.“We are excited to participate in these conferences in the first half of 2025 to connect with industry leaders and share our progress on ARC's liquid medical devices in clinical development for the prevention of surgical adhesions,” stated Dr. Chris Springate, CEO of ARC Medical .“Following our recent USD $3 million financing round, which will fund upcoming clinical trials for JOCOATTM and IPCOATTM for orthopedic and gynecological surgical patients, respectively, we look forward to showcasing how our innovations are improving surgical patient care, recovery and experience.”Below are the event ARC Medical plans to participate in the first half of 2025:- Octane Aesthetics Technology Forum (ATF): January 9–10, Newport Beach, CA.- Biotech Showcase (JPM week): January 13–15, San Francisco, CA.- RESI (JPM week): January 14, San Francisco, CA.- Bullpen (JPM week): January 14, San Francisco, CA.- RESI (JPM week): January 15–16, Virtual.- Arab Health Congress: January 27–30, Dubai, UAE.- BIO CEO & Investor Conference: February 10–11, New York, NY.- AdvaMed CEO Summit: March 3–5, Palm Beach, FL.- AAOS Annual Meeting: March 10–14, San Diego, CA.- LSI USA Emerging Medtech Summit: March 17–21, Dana Point, CA.- Mintz: May 4, Toronto, Canada.- Bloom Burton: May 5–7, Toronto, Canada.- Canadian Orthopaedic Association (COA) Annual Meeting: June 11–14, Vancouver, Canada.- BIO International Convention: June 16–19, Boston, MA.About ARC Medical:ARC improves surgical patient care, recovery and experience by preventing internal adhesions.ARC is a privately held, medical device company focused on preventing surgical adhesions – a large unmet medical need and markets. Surgical adhesions are fibrous bands of scar tissue that form between internal tissues as a result of surgery, causing the tissues to stick together. Internal adhesions are the most common complication of many types of surgeries and can lead to serious medical issues, including chronic pain, immobility, infertility, and small bowel obstruction – often necessitating an expensive procedure to break or cut apart (“release”) the adhesions.ARC's high molecular weight, polymer-based, liquid medical devices are designed to prevent or reduce adhesions following common surgeries. The company's liquid medical devices are easily and rapidly applied into the surgical site at the end of an arthroscopy, laparoscopy or open laparotomy surgery; and then flow and form a temporary, physical, polymer barrier film that coats the tissues and mechanically prevents adhesions throughout the entire surgical area. ARC's lead medical devices, JOCOATTM and IPCOATTM, are currently in clinical development for use in orthopedic and gynecological & abdominal surgeries, respectively.For more information about ARC Medical's conference participation or to schedule a meeting with our team, please contact:Ray JordanCorporate Affairs...(949) 245-5432

