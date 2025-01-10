(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

Matamal's Legacy: Faith, Food and Family

By Dr. Masoon A. Beig

My maternal village – Matamal, holds a special place in my heart - a place where rich heritage and deep spirituality come alive every January coinciding with the 7th day of any Islamic Calender in the form of the Urs of Peer Hassan Bab. In the chilly month of“Phogh or Magh,” when snow blankets the earth and the biting cold tests every soul, the warmth of faith, love, and tradition fills the air. The Urs at Mondhol, Kulgam, is not just a religious event but a profound celebration of spirituality, heritage, and love. It's a time when the community gathers to honour the legacy of a revered saint, embracing traditions that go beyond rituals to touch the core of human connection.

At the heart of this Urs lies a culinary tradition that is as unique as it is meaningful. A special dish- Boiled pumpkin with curd, cheese, and walnut kitties-is prepared with great care and devotion. The choice to abstain from meat during this sacred occasion speaks volumes about the community's reverence for simplicity and purity. This dish, unique in its ingredients, is rich in cultural and spiritual significance, representing a bond between the people and their shared heritage.

What makes this tradition truly unique is the way it fosters human connection that recipes can't be shared through speed post, courier, or social media apps like WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram or X – (Twitter), the recipes are sent in the most heartfelt manner-brothers personally visit their sisters' homes, carrying a box of this dish. Though the quantity might be small, the gesture carries immense love, respect, and affection. In this era dominated by technology, where a text or a video call often replaces physical visits, this tradition is a poignant reminder of the value of face-to-face connections. It underscores the belief that some emotions cannot be captured in words or emojis; they must be felt in the presence of loved ones. The personal visit, the exchange of smiles, the warmth of a shared moment-all these create memories that transcend time. Historically, even when daughters of the village were married across national or international borders, their parents would brave distances to deliver this dish, reinforcing bonds of love and connection. Remarkably, this tradition endures today, as villagers who migrate temporarily to other states of India also celebrate and prepare this special recipe in distant corners of the country. This unique practice transcends physical and cultural boundaries, serving as a beautiful reminder of sharing, caring, and the enduring ties of family and community.

Not only this but the Urs has deep spiritual, culturally and religious significance, bringing the community together in faith, remembrance, and love. The shrine of Hassan Bab, located within the village graveyard, becomes a sacred site where people gather to offer prayers (Faithwa) for their deceased loved ones. This act of visiting graves not only honours the departed but follows the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), reminding everyone of the transient nature of life and the importance of prayers for those who have passed. The Madrasa located in the vicinity of the shrine where from every year a good number of students irrespective of gender do Arabic course as well as do“Hafiz” of Holy Quran.



From medical perspective, Pumpkin is a highly nutritious and versatile vegetable, rich in beta carotene, vitamins A, C, and E, and minerals like potassium and magnesium. It supports heart health, regulates blood pressure, improves eye health, aids digestion, and may help manage diabetes. Low in calories and high in fiber, pumpkin promotes a healthy weight and overall well-being. Cooked walnut kitties are a delicious and nutrient-rich dish offering numerous health benefits. Walnuts are packed with omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and essential minerals like magnesium and phosphorus, promoting heart health, brain function, and strong bones. They are also high in fiber, supporting digestion and gut health. So the Urs is having significance from medical angel also.

Finally let me conclude that The Urs is not just a celebration but a living testament to the heritage of my“Matamal”-a place where faith meets family, where tradition embraces modernity, and where the coldest of winters is warmed by the love and prayers of a devoted community. It is a time when memories are made, connections are rekindled, and the soul is reminded of the beauty of belonging.

The author teaches Geography at GDC Kilam. [email protected]