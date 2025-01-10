President Of The European Council Makes Phone Call To President Ilham Aliyev
1/10/2025 3:11:18 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On January 9, António Costa, President of the European Council,
made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
António Costa extended his condolences to President Ilham Aliyev
and the people of Azerbaijan regarding the plane crash, emphasizing
that the European Union supports Azerbaijan's position on a
comprehensive investigation into the incident.
President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the
condolences.
During the phone conversation, they exchanged views on transport
cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union, particularly
on cargo transportation via the Trans-Caspian-Middle Corridor
route, the project to establish a green energy corridor connecting
the Caspian and Black Sea basins, Azerbaijan's gas exports to EU
member states, and collaboration in the energy sector. Both sides
agreed to continue contacts.
