UK Imposes New Energy Sanctions Against Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The British on Friday, January 10, introduced new restrictive measures on Russian companies.

That's according to a statement released by the British government, Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that for the first time, Britain has imposed direct sanctions against two Russian oil giants Neft and Surgutneftegaz.

These energy companies produce more than a million barrels of oil per day, for which, at current prices, they annually get approximately $23 billion, which exceeds the of Jamaica.

“The profits from these 2 companies are lining Putin's war chest and facilitating the war," the statement reads.

New U.S.hit 184 tankers from Russia's shadow fleet - Bankova

“Oil revenues are the lifeblood of Putin's war economy. We will not stand by and let oil profits endanger the lives of Ukrainians – nor will we let Russia keep filling its coffers as it continues to threaten our collective security. Taking on Russian oil companies will drain Russia's war chest – and every ruble we take from Putin's hands helps save Ukrainian lives," said British Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

He added that this is why he has made it his personal mission "to constrain the Kremlin and those companies propping it up, for the good of our democracy and shared security".

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on January 10, the United States expanded sanctions against the Russian energy sector, including hundreds of tankers from its shadow fleet.