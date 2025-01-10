Ipos In Tech, Biotech And Mining

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a global news source and expert investing resource, announces today's roundup of to watch in the tech, Biotech and sectors.

New companies are all recent IPOs on the Nasdaq, NYSE or CSE exchanges.

New stocks added today: In Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIT), NetClass Inc (NASDAQ:NTCL), ServiceTitan, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN), Jinxin Holding Co (NASDAQ:NAMI), zSpace, Inc. (Nasdasq:ZSPC), JUPITER NEUROSCIENCES, INC. (Nasdasq:JUNS), Anteris Technologies Global Corp. (NASDAQ:AVR), Makenita Resources Inc. (CSE: KENY).

Investor Ideas is always researching and searching for new stocks to add to our growing list of free stock directories. The directories are not meant as recommendations but as a research tool to discover opportunities and trading ideas in a particular sector.

New Stocks Added to the Tech Directories :

Health In Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIT ) is an Insurtech platform company backed by third-party AI technology. We offer a dynamic marketplace designed to create customized healthcare plan solutions while streamlining processes through vertical integration, process simplification, and automation. By eliminating friction and complexities, HIT enhances value propositions for employers and optimizes underwriting, sales, and service workflows for Managing General Underwriters (MGUs), insurance carriers, licensed brokers, and Third-Party Administrators (TPAs).

NetClass Technology Inc (NASDAQ:NTCL ) is a leading B2B smart education specialist with offices in Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Singapore, providing innovative IT solutions to schools, training institutions, corporations, public agencies, and other organizations. Our services include SaaS subscription services and application software development, with solutions spanning teaching and campus management, online teaching, examinations, epidemic prevention, data storage, EDC (Education Credit) blockchain systems, and lecturer evaluation services. Our mission is to deliver reliable, high-quality products that drive sustainable growth for our customers.

ServiceTitan, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN ) is the software platform that powers trades businesses. The company's cloud-based, end-to-end solution gives contractors the tools they need to run and grow their business, manage their back office, and provide a stellar customer experience. By bringing an integrated SaaS platform to an industry historically underserved by technology, ServiceTitan is equipping tradespeople with the technology they need to keep the world running.

Jinxin Technology Holding Co (NASDAQ:NAMI ) Headquartered in Shanghai, China, Jinxin Technology Holding Company is an innovative digital content service provider in China. Leveraging the powerful digital content generation engine powered by advanced AI/AR/VR/digital human technologies, the Company is committed to offering users high-quality digital content services through both its own platform and the content distribution channels of its strong partners. According to Frost & Sullivan, the Company was the largest digital textbook platform in China in terms of revenue in 2022, with a market share of 12.7%.

The Company currently target K-9 students in China, with core expertise in providing them digital and integrated educational contents, and plan to further expand service offerings to provide premium and engaging digital contents to other age groups. The Company collaborates with leading textbook publishers in China and provides digital version of mainstream textbooks used in primary schools and middle schools. The Company's AI-generated content technology enables comprehensive digital contents to deliver an interactive, intelligent and entertaining learning experience. The Company distributes digital contents primarily through (i) its flagship learning app, Namibox, (ii) telecom and broadcast operators and (iii) third-party devices with our contents embedded

zSpace, Inc. (Nasdasq:ZSPC ) delivers innovative augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) experiences for STEM, CTE, and career readiness programs. Used by over 3,500 public school districts, technical centers, community colleges, and universities, zSpace allows students and teachers to experience learning in the classroom that may otherwise be dangerous, impossible, counterproductive, or expensive using traditional techniques. Headquartered in San Jose, California, zSpace holds over 70 patents and our hands-on "learning by doing" solutions have been shown to enhance the learning process and drive higher student test scores, as evidenced by a study on the utility of 3D virtual reality technologies for student knowledge gains published in the Journal of Computer Assisted Learning in 2021.

New Stocks Added to the Biotech Directories :

JUPITER NEUROSCIENCES, INC. (Nasdasq:JUNS ) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on treating neuroinflammation, with a current focus on CNS disorders and rare diseases. The Company's platform product, JOTROLTM, is an enhanced orally administered resveratrol formulation designed and intended to deliver therapeutically relevant, safe levels of resveratrol. The Company's pipeline is focused broadly on CNS disorder and includes indications such as Alzheimer's Disease, Parkinson's Disease, Mucopolysaccharidoses Type I, Friedreich's Ataxia, and MELAS.

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. (NASDAQ:AVR ) is a global structural heart company committed to designing, developing, and commercializing cutting-edge medical devices to restore healthy heart function. Founded in Australia, with a significant presence in Minneapolis, USA (a MedTech hub), Anteris is a science-driven company with an experienced team of multidisciplinary professionals delivering restorative solutions to structural heart disease patients. Anteris' lead product, the DurAVR® Transcatheter Heart Valve ("THV"), was designed in partnership with the world's leading interventional cardiologists and cardiac surgeons to treat aortic stenosis - a potentially life-threatening condition resulting from the narrowing of the aortic valve. The balloon-expandable DurAVR® THV is the first biomimetic valve, which is shaped to mimic the performance of a healthy human aortic valve and aims to replicate normal aortic blood flow. DurAVR® THV is made using a single piece of molded ADAPT® tissue, Anteris' patented anti-calcification tissue technology. ADAPT® tissue, which is FDA-cleared, has been used clinically for over 10 years and distributed for use in over 55,000 patients worldwide. The DurAVR® THV System is comprised of the DurAVR® valve, the ADAPT® tissue, and the balloon-expandable ComASUR® Delivery System.

New Stocks Added to the Mining Directories :

Makenita Resources Inc. (CSE: KENY ) is a junior resource exploration company focused on the Hector Silver/Cobalt Project in Ontario Canada.

