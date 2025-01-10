Biogas Market Size To Increase By USD 19.73 Billion Between 2024 To 2029, Market Segmentation By Application, Source, Geography , Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



1.1 Co-generation

1.2 Power generation

1.3 Heat in buildings 1.4 Upgraded to biomethane



2.1 Agricultural waste

2.2 Landfill 2.3 Others



3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America



4.1 Russia

4.2 Switzerland

4.3 Spain

4.4 South Korea

4.5 Brazil

4.6 Argentina

4.7 South Africa 4.8 UAE

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

The co-generation segment, also known as combined heat and power (CHP), is a significant part of the global biogas market. Co-generation systems use biogas as fuel to produce both electricity and heat, which can be employed for various applications, including industrial processes, space heating, and cooling. These systems offer high energy efficiency, achieving up to 90% efficiency compared to 30%-40% for conventional electricity generation. This efficiency leads to substantial cost savings and environmental benefits. Co-generation with biogas reduces greenhouse gas emissions by utilizing organic waste as a fuel source, generating electricity while capturing the heat produced during production. Co-generation systems are adaptable to various scales, making them suitable for both large and small-scale applications. Government policies, such as feed-in tariffs and renewable energy targets, are expected to fuel the growth of co-generation systems, driving the expansion of the global biogas market.

Analyst Review

Biogas is a renewable energy source produced through the anaerobic digestion of organic materials, such as municipal bio-waste, agricultural waste, and energy crops. The primary component of biogas is methane, which can be used as a substitute for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in rural communities and as vehicle fuel or cooking gas. Biogas production contributes to the circular economy by transforming waste into a valuable resource, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and mitigating climate change. Public authorities and private sector investors are increasingly recognizing the potential of biogas as a sustainable alternative to fossil fuels in the electric power sector. Upgraded biogas can be used to generate electricity, with surplus electricity sold back to the grid. Feedstocks for biogas production include various organic materials, such as plastics, agricultural waste, and food waste. However, the process requires specific conditions, including appropriate humidity levels and temperature, to ensure efficient methane production. The biogas industry also produces carbon dioxide as a byproduct, which can be utilized for various applications, including enhanced oil recovery and as a feedstock for the production of food-grade carbon dioxide. The biogas market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by increasing demand for renewable energy and the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Financial aid and incentives from governments and international organizations are also supporting the expansion of the biogas industry.

Market Overview

Biogas is a renewable energy source produced through the anaerobic digestion of organic waste, such as agricultural waste, municipal bio-waste, and industrial effluents. The process results in the production of methane, which can be used as a fuel for heat and electricity generation, or upgraded into biomethane for use as vehicle fuel, cooking gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) replacement. Rural communities, public authorities, and private sector investors are increasingly turning to biogas as a solution for waste treatment and green energy production. Biogas production reduces greenhouse gas emissions by decreasing the reliance on fossil fuels and combustion engines, which contribute to pollution and climate change. Anaerobic digestion occurs in a biodigester, where the organic waste is broken down by microorganisms in the absence of oxygen. The process requires specific conditions, including the right temperature, humidity, and pH level. Remote monitoring systems are used to ensure optimal conditions and prevent contaminants, such as hydrogen sulfide and water, from affecting the biogas quality. Small-scale biodigesters are becoming increasingly popular, allowing for decentralized biogas production in rural areas and reducing the need for long-distance transportation of waste. Connected Energy, a leading player in the biogas industry, provides financial aid, land, and feedstock for small-scale biogas projects, making it easier for communities to adopt this sustainable technology. The biogas industry is a key player in the circular economy, as it transforms waste into a valuable energy source. It also supports various sectors, including the electric power sector, manufacturing activity, and agriculture, by providing a sustainable alternative to fossil fuels and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. However, biogas production also faces challenges, such as the need for environmental safety measures and the presence of contaminants in the feedstock. The upgraded biogas segment, which focuses on the production of high-quality biomethane, is gaining popularity due to its potential as a renewable natural gas and vehicle fuel. In conclusion, the biogas market offers a sustainable and renewable energy solution for various sectors, including heat generation applications, transportation, and electricity production. It reduces greenhouse gas emissions, supports the circular economy, and provides financial, environmental, and geopolitical benefits. However, it also requires careful consideration of the specific conditions for biogas production and the challenges associated with feedstock contaminants and environmental safety.

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8

Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10

Venodr

Landscape

11

Vendor

Analysis

12

Appendix

