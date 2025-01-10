Shopevolutiontm 8 - Join The Retail Self-Shopping Revolution

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ShopevolutionTM 8 from Datalogic represents the highest point in reliable and advanced self-shopping software solutions. It heralds a new era in trustability and loss prevention for self-scanning applications, helping retailers boost profits and reduce shrinkage. Combined with JoyaTM devices, it offers features like Scan and Go, management, and real-time info tracking that increase customer satisfaction and loyalty. Powered by AI and machine learning, it empowers retailers to make data-driven decisions, taking retail efficiency to unprecedented levels.



BOLOGNA, Italy, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Datalogic, a global leader in automatic data capture and industrial automation markets, is proud to announce the launch of ShopevolutionTM 8, the latest version of its cutting-edge self-shopping software solution. ShopevolutionTM 8 revolutionizes the way retailers can provide the ultimate self-service customer shopping experience without the worry of increasing shrinkage. Datalogic has embedded its loss prevention solution with machine learning technologies and AI that learn from every shopper's journey, and trigger audits and rescans whenever needed.

Optimized for Datalogic's Joya Touch devices, but also available on other handheld devices smartphones running Android or IOS, ShopevolutionTM 8 offers a comprehensive self-shopping solution that not only reduces operational costs and shrinkage but also drives customer loyalty. The software supports multiple retail applications, including Scan and Go, Click & Collect, store floor management, promotion management, and mobile self-shopping.

Shopevolution TM 8 is designed with versatility in mind, offering out-of-the-box integration with any Point of Sale (POS) system, customer management, loyalty systems, and product pricing engines. Its robust API ensures seamless operation across any retail ICT system, making it an ideal solution for modern retail environments. Additionally, ShopevolutionTM 8 is cloud-ready, offering significant cost efficiency by eliminating the need for in-store servers and providing multi-store management capabilities. The time-saving benefits to the consumer are priceless.

Retailers using ShopevolutionTM 8 will bring unprecedented benefits to both retailers and consumers, including:

Scan, Bag, Pay, Go

ShopevolutionTM

8 delivers a seamless and frictionless shopping experience that saves time, cuts costs, and boosts efficiency for both customers and retailers.

Reduced Shrinkage with AI

AI-powered loss prevention in ShopevolutionTM 8 uses dynamic and real-time data to trigger audits only when needed, optimize shopping behavior mapping, and analyze shrink-enabling data-driven decisions.

A Modular End-to-End Solution

ShopevolutionTM

8 combines years of expertise in hardware and software, offering customizable solutions for any self-shopping need.

Increased Productivity

A redesigned interface and MDM support simplify retail operations from the warehouse to the sales floor and facilitate integration with third-party apps.

Enhanced Customer Experience

With Joya Touch, handheld scanning devices, and smartphones, ShopevolutionTM

8 enables effortless shopping with real-time information, faster checkouts, and minimal queues.

Boosting Retailer Profits

AI-driven shopping solutions enhance customer loyalty, reduce losses and shrinkage, and empower data-informed decisions for increased profits.

Datalogic provides a full suite of professional services to ensure the successful implementation and operation of ShopevolutionTM 8 from the pilot phase to the full rollout. Services include business consulting, project management, software development, quality assurance, comprehensive training and support.

Leveraging over 20 years of history of providing unique hardware, services, and ultra-reliable software for self-scanning applications, Datalogic is committed to delivering an ever-evolving solution and to offer to its customers regular releases twice a year to ensure they can remain at the forefront of innovation.

For more information about Shopevolution 8TM and how it can transform your retail operations, please visit

.

Datalogic Group

Global leader in the automatic data capture and factory automation markets since 1972, Datalogic empowers the efficiency and quality of processes in the Retail, Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics and Healthcare industries.

Datalogic S.p.A. is listed in the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001 as DAL. Visit .

Datalogic and the Datalogic logo are registered trademarks of Datalogic S.p.A. in many countries, including the U.S.A. and the E.U. Other trademarks belong to their respective owners.

